Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 4:19 PM CDT until SAT 5:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Mower County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Olmsted County in southeastern Minnesota…

Mower County in southeastern Minnesota…

Southern Dodge County in southeastern Minnesota…

* Until 515 PM CDT.

* At 418 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 miles southwest of Owatonna to near Geneva to near

Albert Lea, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Austin around 440 PM CDT.

Brownsdale around 445 PM CDT.

Hayfield and Lyle around 450 PM CDT.

Rose Creek around 455 PM CDT.

Adams around 500 PM CDT.

Grand Meadow around 505 PM CDT.

Stewartville and Le Roy around 515 PM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH