Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 6:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Fillmore County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT

FOR HOWARD…NORTHEASTERN CHICKASAW AND SOUTHWESTERN FILLMORE

COUNTIES…

At 527 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Spring Valley to Lime Springs to near Elma,

moving east at 45 mph.

Spotters in Mower County in southeast Minnesota and Mitchell County

in northeast Iowa have reported 50 mph wind gusts with this line.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

Cresco around 540 PM CDT.

Jerico around 545 PM CDT.

Lawler and Protivin around 555 PM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH