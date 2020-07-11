Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 9:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Fayette County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN FAYETTE COUNTY…

At 932 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Arlington to Aurora to 6 miles northeast of

Jesup, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Law enforcement. This storm has a history of producing

quarter sized hail.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Fayette County, including the following locations…

Highways 3 And 187, County Road W 45 And 187, County Roads 3 And W 45

and County Roads 3 And W 33.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH