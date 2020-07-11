Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 9:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Chickasaw County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN FAYETTE…SOUTHWESTERN WINNESHIEK AND EASTERN

CHICKASAW COUNTIES…

At 837 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fredericksburg,

or 8 miles southeast of New Hampton, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Law enforcement. At 836 AM, quarter sized hail was reported

3 miles east of New Hampton.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near…

Waucoma around 840 AM CDT.

Hawkeye around 855 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Boyd,

Williamstown, Richfield, St. Lucas, County Roads B 54 And V 56,

County Roads V 56 And B 33 and Waucoma Campground.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH