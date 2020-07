Severe Thunderstorm Watch from SAT 1:10 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Fayette County

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

356 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

FLOYD MITCHELL

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

CHICKASAW FAYETTE HOWARD

WINNESHIEK

IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA

DODGE FILLMORE MOWER

OLMSTED

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUSTIN, CHARLES CITY, CRESCO,

DECORAH, DODGE CENTER, NEW HAMPTON, OELWEIN, OSAGE, PRESTON,

AND ROCHESTER.