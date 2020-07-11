Storms for some…pleasant night for others

Saturday Storms...

As of 3:30 PM we have strong thunderstorms rolling through Southern MN and Northern IA with large hail and strong gusty winds. We are seeing those storms inch closer to our viewing area, but the general trend is to have most of the stronger activity stay west of the Mississippi River. A couple of thunderstorms are not out of the question for the rest of us. All in all the farther west you are the better chance to see some storms through the early evening. Otherwise we have a nice summer night on tap with temperatures dropping to the 60s eventually overnight.

Sunny Sunday...

Sunday looks to be a really nice day with temperatures in the low 80s and a few passing clouds. Our dew points will be in the low 60s again so it will not feel near as humid as our recent stretch of weather. We have the slight chance for a stray shower or two during the afternoon.

Rest of the forecast...

We have a relatively average forecast on tap for much of the upcoming week. Temperatures will bounce between the low and mid 80s with a few chances for t-storms. I think the next best chance for measurable rainfall will come on Tuesday afternoon. We could see temps warm to near 90 degrees by next weekend.