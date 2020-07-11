Video calls, separate bedrooms: Bolsonaro’s first COVID week

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — After months in which Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro downplayed COVID-19 by flouting social distancing recommendations and masks, this week both coronavirus precautions became part of his cloistered life at the official residence in the capital, Brasilia. Since he tested positive, he has kept distance from his wife. Bolsonaro held virtual meetings almost every day with Jorge Oliveira, the secretary-general of government, to sign official documents. According to Oliveira’s office, a protocol was created so work could be carried out digitally. The new routine marks a stark change for Bolsonaro, who spent months mingling with his supporters.