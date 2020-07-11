Virus cases up sharply in Africa, India as inequality stings

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s confirmed coronavirus cases have doubled in two weeks to a quarter-million, and India has seen its biggest daily spike as its total passed 800,000. Inequality concerns are growing as health workers seek better protection while some among the rich are hoarding equipment at home. Globally more than 12 million people have been infected by the virus, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine. More than a half-million have died. Shortages of testing materials and poor data collection in some countries mean the true numbers are unknown. Some of the worst-affected nations are among the world’s most unequal.