Wisconsin FFA Alumni and Supporters Association host cheese sale

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - On Saturday, the Wisconsin FFA Alumni & Supporters Association hosted their fundraiser in support of Wisconsin's future dairy farmers.

The original sale, which was supposed to take place last month, had to be postponed due to an issue with product transportation. Thanks to generous sponsorship from Land O' Lakes Inc., the Alumni was able to reschedule their drive-thru fundraising event to Saturday.

The sale began at 10:00 a.m. People could purchase five-pound bags of Land O' Lakes frozen macaroni and cheese or bags that contain 10, three-ounce cheddar cheese dip cups.

Proceeds from the event were used to continue support of the local FFA Alumni chapter grants and FFA chapter member scholarships.