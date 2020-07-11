Wisconsin reports highest number of new COVID cases for third straight day

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the third day in a row, Wisconsin broke its own record for the number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed through testing in a single 24-hour period.

The Department of Health Services reported 12,019 new test results, of which 926--or 7.7 percent--came back positive, according to the numbers released today.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

The seven-day average, another measure reported by DHS, has risen over the last several weeks. Over the past week, an average of 7.5 percent of tests has come back positive each day.

The next highest total of new cases reported in a single day was the 845 reported yesterday.

DHS also listed seven new deaths and 31 new hospitalizations.

More than 680,000 tests have come back negative since testing began.

Of the positive cases, 27,909, or 78 percent have recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.