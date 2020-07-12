10.1 percent of new COVID-19 tests come back positive in WI Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- After Wisconsin's record-breaking spike in reported COVID-19 cases Saturday, the number of newly reported cases dropped again Sunday -- but the percentage of tests that came back positive rose.

The Department of Health Services reported 7,617 new test results, of which 769--or 10.1 percent--came back positive, according to the numbers released today.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

The seven-day average, another measure reported by DHS, has risen over the last several weeks.

The next highest total of new cases reported in a single day was the 845 reported yesterday.

DHS also listed no new deaths and 27 new hospitalizations.

DHS also said that there was a a negative change in deaths in Sunday's COVID-19 numbers because a death was reported to the DHS in error and the correction has decreased the death count by one.

More than 680,000 tests have come back negative since testing began.

Of the positive cases, 28,318, or 78 percent have recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the case counts:

County Positives Negatives Deaths Buffalo 14 1,160 2 Crawford 45 2,706 0 Grant 210 (+6) 6,341 13 Jackson 35 4,421 1 La Crosse 586 13,952 0 Monroe 138 (+4) 5,402 1 Trempealeau 180 3,785 0 Vernon 40 3,625 0 Figures in the table are provided by WI DHS

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19: