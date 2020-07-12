As eviction concerns increase, housing resources are available

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - If people get eviction notifications and need help navigating their housing situation they should contact Independent Living Resources at 608-787-1111.

According to Coulee Collaborative to End Homelessness Project Manager Julie McDermid, there has been a significant increase in calls during the pandemic.

Like several others, Micquel Jackson found himself getting evicted earlier this week.

"In the middle of a pandemic, the only thing I could think of is where can I hide from COVID-19?" Jackson said. "It's a really big difference and a really bigger feeling than someone on TV saying we need housing than to actually be losing your house. Coming from being homeless for 10 years…coming all the way back and going through my mistakes, paying my debt to society."

McDermid said if the police come to your door, it's time to contact the Salvation Army for immediate shelter and then contact Independent Living Resources after.

"Their outreach staff can help you figure out shelter options and then they can also take those next steps with you to figure out where you might be able to find housing again," McDermid said. "Our case managers don't just write checks for prevention. They're also really awesome advocated that will help you make those connections."

Here are resources people should contact:

Catholic Charities (608)-519-8060, (608)-782-0710

Couleecap (608)-782-4877

New Horizons (608)-791-2610, (608)-791-2600

La Crosse Collaborative (608)-519-8009

The Salvation Army of La Crosse (608)-782-6126

YWCA of La Crosse (608)-304-7886

Independent Living Resources (608)-787-1111

Families First of Monroe County 608-374-4141

La Crosse Area Family Collaborative (608)792-1617