F1 star Hamilton raises right fist in fight against racism

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Standing on the podium to celebrate his latest win, Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton raised a clenched right fist. He then delivered a message to his fellow drivers not to slow down in the fight against racism. It’s 52 years since American sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos introduced that powerfully defiant gesture to a worldwide TV audience. On Sunday Hamilton and the other 19 F1 drivers again wore black T-shirts with “End Racism” on them at the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria. Most again took the knee on the grid before the race. Others still did not and had even questioned whether it should still be done.