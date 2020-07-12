France kicks off fans’ return to elite European soccer

LE HAVRE, France (AP) — For the first time since the coronavirus shut down sports and chased away spectators, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and other soccer stars are going to play again in front of fans. An exhibition match Sunday evening will be the first encounter in front of spectators to feature one of Europe’s elite clubs since the outbreak erupted. The match features Paris Saint-Germain’s star-studded squad and French League 2 team Le Havre. Only 5,000 people will be allowed inside Le Havre’s 25,000-seat Stade Oceane. Spectators will have to wear face masks to get into the arena and they’ll be kept apart in the stands and in any queues at the entrances.