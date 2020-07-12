Maine speaker drowns out rivals in bid to take on Collins

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — It’s great to be identified early as the establishment-backed candidate and to benefit from millions of dollars in donations. It’s not so great for the opponents. Activist Betsy Sweet and attorney Bre Kidman have watched money pour into the campaign of front-runner Sara Gideon, who has now raised the most of any political candidate in Maine history. Maine Democrats will decide Tuesday between the candidate who’s amassed $23 million in contributions and two candidates who’ve had to claw and scrap to get attention in a world distracted by the pandemic. Sweet said the party should be holding elections, not “auctions.”