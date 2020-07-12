715 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota on Sunday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday there were 715 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Four positive cases were announced Sunday in SE Minnesota down from a dozen the day before. Three were in Winona County and one in Fillmore County.

Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 42,281 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 4,068 health care workers, MDH reported.

The department said 36,582 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials also reported in Sunday's update that three more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. Two were in private residences while one was in a long-term care or assisted living facility, MDH said.

A total of 1,502 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials said. MDH said 1,171 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

About 755,052 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota to date, including approximately 13,000 newly-completed tests between Saturday and today.

Hospitalizations rose on Sunday. Health officials said 251 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, up ten from Saturday. The number of people in intensive care increased two to 123.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here