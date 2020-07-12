Over 200,000 vote in Hong Kong’s pro-democracy primaries

HONG KONG (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Hong Kongers have voted in an unofficial two-day primary election held by the city’s pro-democracy camp as it gears up to field candidates for an upcoming legislative poll. The exercise is being held two weeks after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the semi-autonomous territory in a move widely seen as chipping away at the “one country, two systems” framework under which Britain handed Hong Kong over to China in 1997. Throngs of people lined up at polling booths in the summer heat to cast their vote despite a warning by Hong Kong’s constitutional affairs minister that the primaries could be in breach of the new national security law.