Pump House selects 2020 Artspire Competition winners

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Pump House honored three artists for the 2020 Artspire Competition for the "Art Inspired By La Crosse" theme.

Jacquelline Olson, Jensine Wing, and Burt Hammons were all selected to win a $200 cash prize, and their paintings put on display in the main lobby of La Crosse City Hall.

Hammon's "Fourth Street" painting depicts Downtown La Crosse during an evening rain.

"Just kind of appreciate a view of La Crosse that people might not notice so much," Hammons said. "That's one thing I hope to do is to get people to look at something they might've looked at before and they'll say, 'Oh I didn't know that before that looks interesting."'