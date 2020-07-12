Republican Party of Wisconsin holds in-person convention, drawing criticism from Dems

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Republican Party of Wisconsin held its annual state convention in-person Saturday in Green Bay.

There were some precautions taken for COVID-19, such as spaced-out chairs and masks available at the registration area.

About 300 people were expected to be there.

Some Wisconsin Democrats, however, were upset that it was held in-person.

"We've all sacrificed, and it's really unfortunate that Republicans feel like they don't need to sacrifice as well," Rep. Amanda Stuck (D-Appleton).

"There are a lot of people here who are very excited to support President Trump," said Mark Jefferson, executive director of the Republican Party of Wisconsin. "That's why they wanted to have a convention. They wanted to have it in-person."

Despite concerns over the coronavirus, the Republican Party said now is the time to focus on getting the country back.