Stellar Sunday…Sunshine Sticks Around

Nice Summer Day...

Many would argue that Sunday was a perfect summer day, and I would have to agree. Temperatures got to the upper 70s and low 80s for most of us, and we only had to deal with moderate humidity levels. All in all we got to see plenty of sunshine during the morning and then a few puffy cumulus clouds moved in during the afternoon. We will expect a pretty typical summer night to wrap up the weekend. Lows tonight drop to the low 60s.

Dry to start the week...

Monday looks like a repeat of Sunday, just slightly warmer. Temperatures will make it to the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies and a few passing clouds. We should stay dry during the day, but overnight into Tuesday morning things will change.

Good looking system for Tuesday...

We are seeing signs of a pretty pronounced system for Tuesday into Tuesday night. I definitely think most of us should see some measurable rainfall from this storm (if this current track holds up). It looks like we will have the ingredients (higher humidity levels) and ample energy available to get some stronger storms to form. Something we will keep an eye on. Otherwise temperatures will be in the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. We will warm late week (mid to upper 80s) with the slight chance for a few t-storms into next weekend.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears