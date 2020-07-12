Two thumbs up for Sunday’s forecast!

Saturday Storms...

Saturday was very active for the state of Minnesota and the state of Iowa. We had strong thunderstorms first roll through Southern Minnesota with large hail and damaging winds. These storms moved just west of the Coulee Region in Minnesota, and then clipped our NE Iowa counties. Some got 2.00"+ of rain and others didn't see a drop. Storms moved out by 8 PM.

Sunny Sunday...

Sunday looks to be a really nice day with temperatures in the low 80s and a few passing clouds. Our dew points will be in the low 60s again so it will not feel near as humid as our recent stretch of weather. We have the slight chance for a stray shower or two during the afternoon.

Rest of the forecast...

We have a relatively average forecast on tap for much of the upcoming week. Temperatures will bounce between the low and mid 80s with a few chances for t-storms. I think the next best chance for measurable rainfall will come on Tuesday afternoon. We could see temps warm to near 90 degrees by next weekend.