Percentage of positive COVID-19 cases down, but 7-day average continues to rise

MADISON (WKOW) -- The percentage of newly reported positive COVID-19 tests dropped Monday, but the seven-day average continues to rise.

The Department of Health Services reported 6,127 new test results, of which 494--or 7.5 percent--came back positive, according to the numbers released today. The seven-day average of positive tests is 6.7 percent.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

The seven-day average, another measure reported by DHS, has risen over the last several weeks.

The seven-day average is up to 697 cases per day, from 572 a week ago.

DHS also listed no new deaths for the second day, and 26 new hospitalizations.

More than 680,000 tests have come back negative since testing began.

Of the positive cases, 28,670, or 78 percent have recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

