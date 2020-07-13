$300,000 bail set for Crawford County man connected to child’s death

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN (WKOW) -- A Praire du Chien man connected to the death of a 3-year-old had his bail set at $300,000.

Chase Harville, 29, appeared in court at 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Crawford County Clerk of Courts' Office.

Should he post bail, Harville may not have contact with children, drink or possess alcohol.

Harville allegedly fled from the scene of an investigation into the death of a 3-year-old boy on County Highway N in Prairie du Chien township Friday.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office said it found Harville hiding in the woods behind a home along the highway that afternoon.

Authorities said a 3-year-old boy died in the early morning hours Friday.

Deputies held Harville in the Crawford County Jail on a charge of first-degree reckless homicide.

His initial appearance is scheduled for July 22.