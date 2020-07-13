4 charged in Los Angeles death of rising rapper Pop Smoke

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say two men and two teens have been charged in the death of rising rapper Pop Smoke who was killed during a Los Angeles home-invasion robbery in February. Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement Monday that Corey Walker and Keandre Rodgers were charged with murder that occurred during the commission of a robbery and burglary. The two male teens were also charged with murder and robbery in juvenile court. The 20-year-old New York rapper, whose legal name is Bashar Barakah Jackson, was killed Feb. 19 at a home in the Hollywood Hills. Both Walker and Rodgers are expected to be arraigned Monday.