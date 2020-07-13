As virus spreads, Bolsonaro ties with military under strain

SAO PAULO (AP) — After 35 years of civilian-led democracy, President Jair Bolsonaro has created the most militarized Brazilian government since the fall of the country’s army-led dictatorship. Packing his Cabinet with retired and active-duty generals, and giving more than 3,000 government jobs to soldiers, Bolsonaro has prompted criticism from political opponents that he is co-opting the prestige of the military in order to erode democratic institutions. In recent weeks, influential figures in military spheres have pushed back against Bolsonaro’s use of the military. A series of high-ranking retired officers, who historically give voice to the views of active-duty military leaders, have been expressing doubts about Bolsonaro’s governance and heavy reliance on the military.