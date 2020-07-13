Black driver feared for life in Minnesota mistaken ID arrest

RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — A Black man says he was left shaken up and fearing for his life after police arrested him in a Minneapolis suburb in a case of mistaken identity. Darrius Strong posted an emotional video on Facebook after his arrest in Bloomington on Friday. Strong said he “could have been dead today” after four white officers pulled him over, and he had thoughts of George Floyd, the black man who died in a Minneapolis police encounter. Strong said all of the officers approached him with “their guns out,” but Richfield police say only one officer drew her gun, but she pointed at the ground and never at Strong. The officer discovered a different person had used Strong’s name, resulting in an arrest warrant in his name. Police say Strong was compliant and was released.