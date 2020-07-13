 Skip to Content

COMET WATCH: How to spot Neowise, a newly discovered comet

Credits: NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Naval Research Lab/Parker Solar Probe/Brendan Gallagher
Skychart showing the location of Comet C/2020 F3 just before dawn, July 7 through 15. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
Skychart showing the location of Comet C/2020 F3 just after sunset, July 15 through 23. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
Comet Neowise as seen from La Crescent. Photo courtesy Kevin Millard

If you haven't seen the comet Neowise yet at night, we have tips for optimal viewing. 

The comet was discovered on March 27 by NASA's Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer, or NEOWISE. The comet has since been named after the telescope.

"From mid-July on, it's best viewed as an evening object, rising increasingly higher above the northwestern horizon. (Note that observers at lower latitudes will see the comet lower in the sky, while it will appear higher for observers farther north.)"

MORE ABOUT COMET NEOWISE

NASA says the comet is about 3 miles across.

The comet's tail has become even bigger in recent weeks after coming into close proximity of the sun, according to NASA. This caused dust and gas to burn off, making the debris tail brighter.

NASA says the comet's closest approach to Earth will be on July 22. That will be about 64 million miles away from Earth.

Experts say the comet will be visible in the Northern Hemisphere until mid-August.

NASA says the comet takes about 6,800 years to complete its orbit, so we won't see it for another few thousand years.

Information courtesy of NASA. The Associated Press also contributed to this story.

WXOW

