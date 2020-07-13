Deals remain elusive as Minnesota special session approaches

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature convenes Monday for its second special session of the year. There have been few public signs of lawmakers and the governor being close to elusive deals on the big issues of police accountability and public construction. When Gov. Tim Walz called the special session Friday, he urged Republicans and Democrats to work together for deals on policing and infrastructure projects. The various sides have kept talking since last month’s special session ended in partisan rancor. But there isn’t a lot of visible urgency because legislators could be back in another month anyway for yet another special session.