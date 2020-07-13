Hawaii delays quarantine waiver, cites mainland outbreaks

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige says he will delay by one month a plan to waive a 14-day quarantine requirement for out-of-state travelers who test negative for COVID-19. The testing plan was scheduled to take effect on Aug. 1. But Ige said increasing virus case numbers in Hawaii, “uncontrolled” outbreaks and surges in several U.S. mainland states and a shortage of testing supplies prompted him to change course. The testing program is now due to take effect on Sept. 1. Many in Hawaii’s business community had been looking forward to the testing program as it would make it easier for tourists to visit and potentially boost the economy.