Holmen woman heading to trial in death of husband

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse County judge found there's enough evidence for a Holmen woman to go to trial over the hit and run death of her husband.

Lori Ann Phillips, 50, is charged with 2nd-Degree Reckless Homicide in the death of Mark Phillips in February 2019.

She is accused of running him over with her truck following an argument.

The criminal complaint said that she had left their home for several hours before returning home. When she returned, she told investigators that she thought he was home asleep in bed. She slept on a couch that night.

She called 911 after not finding him in the home the following morning. She went outside and found him.

Following Monday's hearing, Judge Elliott Levine determined there was enough evidence to hold a trial for Phillips.

A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf.

Phillips remains free on a $50,000 signature bond. She returns to court next month.