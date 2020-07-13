IMF: Mideast loses $270B oil income amid virus, recession

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The International Monetary Fund says the Middle East’s energy producers are expected to earn $270 billion less in oil revenue compared to last year. That comes as the region’s economic heavyweight, Saudi Arabia, sinks deeper into recession amid the coronavirus pandemic. The IMF said on Monday in its latest outlook that it expects an overall economic contraction of 7.3% in Mideast oil exporting countries this year due to hits from the coronavirus outbreak and oil market turmoil. Oil importing Mideast countries, which include Egypt, Jordan and Sudan, are expected to see average economic contraction of 1.1%, but inflation is expected to reach 10%.