In Egypt, volunteers make meals with love for virus patients

In Egypt, volunteers cook, donate food or make contactless deliveries to coronavirus patients’ homes. Fatma Youssef stuffs rice, chicken or meat and vegetables into boxes spread on her dining table. On some, she scribbles “Be well” in Arabic; on others, she writes “Together, we will get through this.” Youssef and others hope the meals will help nurse quarantined patients back to health and provide them with some respite. Says Basma Mostafa who thought of the idea: “I’m amazed.”