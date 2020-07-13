Italian, Slovene presidents hold hands, recall sad times

The presidents of Italy and Slovenia have met at several ceremonies linked to sorrowful incidents in their nations’ history. In the area of Trieste, a port city near Italy’s border with Slovenia, Italy’s Sergio Mattarella and Slovenia’s Borut Pahor held hands on Monday at a monument to four anti-Fascist Slovenes, who were executed by Italian dictator Benito Mussolini’s regime in 1930. They also visited the place where an unknown number of Italians were killed by forces of Yugoslav’s communist dictator Josip Broz Tito. Among those honored Monday was a 106-year-old naturalized Italian Slovene writer who witnessed a 1920 arson attack by Fascists on a Slovene community cultural center.