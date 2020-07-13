It’s a wait and see situation for High School Fall sports

LA CROSSE, WIS. (WXOW) - There are so many question marks as to what will happen to fall sports and with so many unknowns, coaches are learning the new steps and protocols so they can implement them for the season.

In this wait and see situation, the WIAA is putting it up to local health departments and school districts to determine what a season would look like.

As guidelines develop, Onalaska head football coach, Tom Yashinski is working on how to incorporate those guidelines into practice.

"The added twist is just, how do you organize your practices to fit in the guidelines that were given? That's the twist to all of this. Just trying to mix what you've done in the past and blend in what we need to do now to keep people safe and what that looks like," said Yashinski.

Some of the new procedures would be requiring coaches to wear masks, disinfecting equipment, and separating players as much as possible.

