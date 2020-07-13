Japan says coronavirus adds to security threat by China

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government says China is pushing harder to make territorial claims in the regional seas and even using the coronavirus pandemic to expand its influence and take strategic superiority. The report highlighting the government’s defense priorities was adopted by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet. It follows the Trump administration’s rejection of nearly all of Beijing’s significant maritime claims in the South China Sea. The Abe government’s defense report highlights what are seen as potential Chinese and North Korean threats as Japan tries to further increase its defense capability. Under Abe, Japan has continued to increase its defense budget and capability and purchased costly American arsenals.