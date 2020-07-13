Longtime coach, executive Craig Robinson hired to lead NABC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Longtime basketball coach Craig Robinson has been hired as executive director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches. Robinson, the brother of former first lady Michelle Obama, has spent time in both the college and professional ranks. He will take over for Jim Haney, who has held the influential position for the past 29 years. Robinson has been the vice president of player development for the New York Knicks for the past three years. That job included the title of general manager of the G League’s Westchester Knicks.