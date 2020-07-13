Milwaukee schools reopening plan calls for virtual start

Milwaukee Public Schools would start the school year online under a $90 million plan proposed Monday by school administrators. Once the threat of the coronavirus has subsided, students would gradually return to the classroom. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the plan calls for students to return online on Aug. 17 or Sept. 1, depending on their school calendar. The online phase would last a projected 30 to 45 days, after which students would alternate two days in school and three online at home. Students would then fully return to classes once that was deemed safe. School board members are expected to take up the proposal at a special board meeting Thursday.