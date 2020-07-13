Minnesota AG’s office settles with Frontier Communications

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says his office has settled an investigation into possible deceptive practices in Frontier Communications’ billing and sale of internet services. Frontier agreed to fully disclose its prices for internet service to new customers before they take service. Many current customers will be allowed to cancel their service without penalty. Frontier also agreed to invest at least $10 million over four years to improve its broadband network and to pay $750,000 in restitution that Ellison’s office can distribute to Frontier’s customers. Frontier provides telephone and internet service to about 90,000 customers in Minnesota, many of whom live outside the Minneapolis-St. Paul area and have limited options for high-speed internet service.