Six new Winona County cases of COVID-19 as cases drop in MN on Monday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday in Winona County.

The Minnesota Department of Health said they were part of 499 new cases of the virus in the state. On Sunday there were 715 new cases of COVID-19 reported.

A total of 42,772 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 4,104 health care workers, MDH reported.

The department said 37,199 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials also reported in Monday's update that two more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. One was at a private residence while the other one was in a long-term care or assisted living facility, MDH said.

A total of 1,504 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials said. MDH said 1,172 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

About 768,989 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota to date, including approximately 14,000 newly-completed tests between Sunday and today.

Hospitalizations dropped on Monday. Health officials said 247 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, down four from Sunday. The number of people in intensive care fell by nine to 114.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

