MN Senate GOP leader says deal close on bonding, tax bills

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Senate’s top Republican says legislative leaders have agreed on most details of a bonding bill and a tax bill. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka also says talks are continuing on whether a compromise is possible on police accountability in response to the death of George Floyd. Gazelka told reporters his chamber would open the special session Monday with a vote to rescind the special powers Gov. Tim Walz has used to respond to COVID-19. The Democratic-controlled House is expected to block that. Gazelka said the Senate would then adjourn until the House passes the bonding and tax bills.