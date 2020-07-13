North Macedonia holds election amid virus surge

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia holds its first parliamentary election under its new country name this week, with voters heading to the polls during an alarming spike of coronavirus cases in the small Balkan nation. Opinion polls in the run-up to Wednesday’s vote indicate a close race between coalitions led by the Social Democrats and the center-right opposition VMRO-DPMNE party. The opposition is eager to return to power after losing the last election in 2016 following a decade running the country. With more than 8,000 people infected and about 380 deaths in this country of around 2 million people by Sunday, the pandemic and its devastating economic consequences have become the main election issue.