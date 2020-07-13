Road construction shuts down major roadways

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Any drivers who use Highway 157 or Sand Lake Road will want to make plans to find an alternate route this week due to construction.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation will close 157 Eastbound from Exit 4 to Highway 16 starting Monday, July 13. Work continues to resurface the aging pavement. This phase of the project will last until Monday, July 20. The entire project is expected to be complete in September.

Another project will see Sand Lake Road in Onalaska close to through access from Riders Club Road to Redwood St. The closure will affect the Hwy 53/Sand Lake Rd. interchange ramps. Drivers are encouraged to use a detour from Riders Club Rd. to Hwy 53 to Quincy St. The road should reopen complete by Thursday.