Russian constitution change ends hopes for same-sex marriage

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — When Russian voters approved a package of changes to the country’s constitution on July 1, among the provisions was a stipulation that marriage is only between a man and a woman. That has dashed hopes of LGBT couples that they might someday enjoy the same rights as heterosexual couples. Although Russia decriminalized homosexuality decades ago, animosity against the LGBT community remains high, gay rights parades have been banned and adoption by same-sex couples is forbidden. Last summer, LGBT activist Yelena Grigoryeva was killed in St. Petersburg. Her body was found with multiple stab wounds and signs of strangulation. Dozens of other activists received death threats from an anti-gay group that claimed responsibility for Grigoryeva’s killing.