UK tries new campaign to prepare public for Brexit

LONDON (AP) — Brexit moved back to the front-burner of British politics on Monday with the government launching a new public information campaign to prepare the nation for departure. Advertisements will warn British tourists to get health insurance before traveling to the continent and offer advice on how to take pets abroad. Britons will also be warned to check the roaming policy of their telephone provider. Britain has technically left the European Union, but the U.K. and the EU gave themselves themselves an 11-month “transition period” — in which the U.K. will continue to follow the bloc’s rules. That ends Dec. 31.