US rejects nearly all Chinese claims in South China Sea

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is escalating its actions against China by stepping squarely into one of the most sensitive regional issues dividing them and outright rejecting nearly all of Beijing’s significant maritime claims in the South China Sea. In an announcement on Monday, the administration presented the decision as an attempt to try to curb China’s increasing assertiveness in the region with a commitment to recognizing international law. In response, China accused the U.S. of “deliberately distorting the facts and international law” and attempting to “sow discord” between China and other countries.