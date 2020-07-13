Video, report released on downtown La Crosse incident

NOTE: The video with this story was made available to WXOW after an open records request to La Crosse Police.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Police Department released video and their reports regarding a fight downtown early Saturday morning in which one person was injured.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. outside 115 South 3rd Street.

One witness told police the victim was "jumped" by five or six men. Another witness said the altercation began because of the victim's sexual orientation which led to the attack.

The victim, identified as Ronald J. "RJ" Johnson, told police a woman made derogatory comments about what he was wearing which upset him.

He told investigators later that he may have returned derogatory comments and may have charged at the woman.

At one point, Johnson said he remembers a push and a hit to the back of the head, then waking to someone yelling for the police.

Police released their reports of the incident including interviews with witnesses and the victim. The report can be read below.

In the summary, it said, "Although [the victim] may not be the initial aggressor in this altercation, it appears, despite multiple attempts by bystanders to prevent further issues, [the victim] is the predominant aggressor in this altercation.

Besides the report, police released video Monday from downtown surveillance cameras that showed parts of the incident.

During the altercation, the man broke his leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said that additional investigation is required. When complete, the information will go to the La Crosse County District Attorney's Office for review and possible charges.