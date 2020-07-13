Walz extends peacetime emergency through August 12

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced he is extending the state's COVID-19 peacetime emergency through August 12.

The order was previously set to expire on Monday. Walz initially declared a peacetime emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 13.

Walz said the peacetime emergency allows the state to "take swift action to protect the health and well-being of our families, communities and businesses." Since the initial peacetime emergency order, Walz has issued a number of executive orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 continues to present an unprecedented and rapidly evolving challenge to our state,” Walz said in a news release. “The peacetime emergency has provided us tools to save lives and mitigate the devastating impacts of this pandemic. As cases skyrocket in other states, we can’t let our guard down now.”

Read the full executive order from Walz here.

“The emergency is not over,” Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan said in a news release. “Minnesotans are relying on us to respond in real-time to a virus that we are still learning more about. We cannot end necessary protections that are saving lives and keeping people safe.”