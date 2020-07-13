Wild drop interim tag to make Dean Evason full-time coach

The Minnesota Wild have made Dean Evason their full-time head coach. The club gave him a two-year contract extension. The Wild also signed prized prospect Kirill Kaprizov, who will join the team for summer training camp. He can’t play in games until next season. Evason was promoted to interim coach on Feb. 14 when Bruce Boudreau was fired. The Wild went 8-4 under the 55-year-old Evason until the virus outbreak prompted the league to shut down. Minnesota will play Vancouver in the qualifying round of the 24-team tournament. The best-of-five series begins on Aug. 2.