Asia Today: Renewed restrictions take effect in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — Renewed restrictions have taken effect in Hong Kong as it battles a virus resurgence. Restaurants are limited to takeout after 6 p.m. Masks are compulsory on public transport for the first time. Public gatherings are once again restricted to four people, after the limit was eased last month to allow up to 50. Hong Kong has seen about 300 new cases since July 6, including more than 220 non-imported ones. In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region, police are reinforcing a lockdown in Australia’s second-largest city. And New Zealand marked 75 days since its last community spread case.