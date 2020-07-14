Biden’s Texas ad signals opportunity in GOP stronghold

Joe Biden is targeting Texas with a modest advertising investment that raises new questions about President Donald Trump’s vulnerability in the longtime Republican stronghold as coronavirus infections explode. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee doesn’t mention Trump in the ad and instead offers an uplifting message that allows voters to envision him in the role of consoler-in-chief. Trump’s campaign laughed off the small new investment, and even some Democrats are skeptical of Biden’s chances in Texas. But his modest step into a state that hasn’t backed a Democrat for president in 44 years reflected the extent to which the pandemic threatens to scramble the electoral map this fall.